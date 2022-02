After a career year in the shortened 2020 season, Travis d’Arnaud dealt with struggles and injury in 2021. What level of production will the Braves catcher have this season, and how will his playing time be impacted by Manny Pina’s arrival?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney dive in as their Stock Watch series continues.

Go to the Talking Chop YouTube channel to find all of Battery Power’s Stock Watch breakdowns, and turn on notifications to get an alert for every new episode.