MLB, MLBPA end ‘heated’ 90-minute meeting with no progress

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA returned to the negotiating table Tuesday and met for around 90 minutes in what was described as “heated” discussions. Early reports suggest that little to no progress was made in the overall scheme of things despite the scheduled start of Spring Training just a few weeks away.

The union did make some changes dropping its bonus pool proposal for pre-arbitration players from $105 million to $100 million per the Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes.

MLBPA offered changes to its pre-arb pool proposal (dropping demand from 105M to 100M) and reduced number of players who would accrue additional service time under plan to combat service time manipulation, per a league official. Sides met for 90 minutes described as “heated.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 1, 2022

The players also modified their proposal in the area of service time manipulation reducing the amount of players who would be awarded a full year per The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. The new proposal reduced the likely number of players that would qualify for the extra year.

On other proposal the MLBPA modified, service-time manipulation, union dropped the number of players who would be awarded a full year of service time. Previous proposal (below) was to give service to players in top 30 or top 10 by WAR depending on position. Now: top 20, or top 7 pic.twitter.com/cSbTgHxj48 — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 1, 2022

Janes also reports that the union has begun distributing funds from its war chest that it has been building up over the last few years. There is no word yet on when talks might continue. As ESPN’s Jeff Passan pointed out, it is going to take a miracle to save the scheduled start at Spring Training as the gap is too wide to overcome in that limited time.

The meeting between the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB is over. Little progress was made. The on-time opening of spring training at this point is in grave danger and, frankly, would take a miraculous deal coming together to rescue. A delay feels inevitable. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 1, 2022

We will update this article if more details from the meeting emerge.