 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB, MLBPA end ‘heated’ 90-minute meeting with no progress

The clock continues to tick.

By Kris Willis
/ new
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA returned to the negotiating table Tuesday and met for around 90 minutes in what was described as “heated” discussions. Early reports suggest that little to no progress was made in the overall scheme of things despite the scheduled start of Spring Training just a few weeks away.

The union did make some changes dropping its bonus pool proposal for pre-arbitration players from $105 million to $100 million per the Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes.

The players also modified their proposal in the area of service time manipulation reducing the amount of players who would be awarded a full year per The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. The new proposal reduced the likely number of players that would qualify for the extra year.

Janes also reports that the union has begun distributing funds from its war chest that it has been building up over the last few years. There is no word yet on when talks might continue. As ESPN’s Jeff Passan pointed out, it is going to take a miracle to save the scheduled start at Spring Training as the gap is too wide to overcome in that limited time.

We will update this article if more details from the meeting emerge.

In This Stream

2022 MLB Lockout Updates: When will baseball return?

View all 17 stories

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...