Talking Chop Podcast Episode 334: Breaking down Atlanta’s outfield

2022 is here and the Atlanta Braves have work to to do with the roster. Of course, the Braves can’t do much to address personnel issues in the midst of an ongoing lockout, but Atlanta’s outfield situation is certainly interesting at this stage. To that end, Episode 334 of the Talking Chop Podcast is here to discuss myriad topics, and the show is co-hosted by TC’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole.

Here’s a synopsis:

The lockout continues to rage with no end in sight, and neither side is engaging in formal negotiations

MLB Network made a mess with the Ken Rosenthal situation

Ronald Acuña is pretty good at baseball, and he’ll Atlanta’s outfield when he’s able to return from injury

The Marcell Ozuna situation still looms

Adam Duvall is back for another run, and the Braves are going to need him

What should fans expect from Pache, Waters and Michael Harris this season?

The Braves do have some external options, including the guys who ended the season on a World Series winner

Much, much more

