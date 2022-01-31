2022 MLB Lockout Updates: When will baseball return?

Major League Baseball owners officially locked out the players on December 1. After over a month of inactivity, both sides have resumed negotiations but progress has been minimal and the gap between the two sides remains wide.

Players are scheduled to report to Spring Training in the middle of February and that is looking more doubtful by the day. Opening Day is set for March 31 and that too could be in danger if Spring Training is pushed back.

This article outlines the many issues between the league and the players entering the lockout. We will be posting updates here throughout the negotiating process so be sure to check back.