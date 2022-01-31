MLB, MLBPA planning to meet again Tuesday, per report

On the heels of an earlier report on just how wide the chasm is between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that both sides are planning to sit down for another round of negotiations Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich outlined the many issues remaining between both sides earlier Monday. If you are looking for a refresher or are interested in finding out more of what the players are seeking, then that article is well worth your time.

With the scheduled start of Spring Training just a few weeks away, it is a good thing that both sides are headed back to the table. However, whether any real progress is made remains to be seen. The clock is ticking and once Spring Training is officially delayed, the start of the regular season would be next. Unfortunately, that may be exactly what is needed for both sides to find a sense of urgency.