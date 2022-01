Austin Riley went from question mark to unquestioned strength, finishing seventh in the National League MVP voting and proving a key piece in the Braves’ championship run.

So what will he do for an encore?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down the third baseman’s breakout season and set the stage for what’s to come in 2022.

Subscribe to the Talking Chop YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode of Battery Power.