Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr rehab, Freddie Freeman free agency and more

It has been a long cold winter for fans of the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball in general. Two rounds of negotiations produced a sliver of hope this week, but the clock continues to tick with Spring Training right around the corner. The Spector of cancelled games continues to hover, but fear not, I have something to lighten your mood.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on his way back and it is going to be awesome when we can finally see him on the field again.

Holy mother of god pic.twitter.com/XN87Gb4pYp — Austin Reach (@reach_baseball) January 27, 2022

Braves News

Our look at first base options for the Atlanta Braves continued Thursday with a look at the most obvious choice. Just re-sign Freddie Freeman.

MLB News

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Thursday that Major League Baseball will not require minor league players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play in 2022 but will require on-field staff to be up to date on vaccinations.

Gordon Beckham announced his retirement on Tuesday. Beckham was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the eighth overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia. He played for six different franchises including an 85 game stint with the Braves in 2016.

The Cleveland Guardians reached an agreement to extend the lease at Progressive Field through 2036. The club has also obtained $200 million in financing for planned renovations.

The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that they have signed veteran lefty, and former Brave, Sam Freeman to a minor league contract.

The San Francisco Giants announced that they have hired Ron Wotus as a special assistant to baseball operations.

The Detroit Tigers announced Thursday that Gary Jones will serve as the team’s new first base coach. Jones served as the team’s Triple-A manager in 2021 and will be replacing Kimera Bartee who passed away earlier this offseason due to a brain tumor. Lloyd McClendon will take over as the manager in Toledo.