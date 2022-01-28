Talking Chop open thread: 1/28/22

Good morning everyone! We are trying a bit of a new format with the open threads by publishing them early in the morning. Feel free to use this thread to discuss the Braves, Major League Baseball or anything you please throughout the day.

This week’s mailbag will be up later this morning. Thank you to everyone that continues to send in good questions despite the lack of baseball news right now. Cory’s Starting Nine column will follow with a focus on Tim Hudson.

As you can see, the new commenting system has rolled out. If you have any questions you can find some useful information here. Also, we have been testing out some of the features in this FanPost.