This Day in Braves History: January 27

Braves Franchise History

1944 - The Boston Braves fire manager Casey Stengel as new owners Lou Perini, Guido Lugo and Joseph Maney take over the team.

1966 - Wisconsin State Circuit Court Judge Elmer W. Roller rules that the Braves must remain in Milwaukee or the National League must promise Wisconsin an expansion team for the 1966 season.

MLB History

1927 - Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis clears Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker of any game-fixing charges after accuser Dutch Leonard refused to appear at the hearings. Both players are made free agents with Cobb signing with Philadelphia and Speaker signing on in Washington.

1937 - Cincinnati, Ohio is hit with a flood that inundates Crosley Field covering home plate with as much as 21 feet of water. The lower grandstands are completely covered.

1956 - The New York giants football team switches home games to Yankee Stadium leading to speculation that the Giants baseball team will soon vacate the Polo Grounds.

1963 - John Clarkson, Elmer Flick, Sam Rice and Eppa Rixey are elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.

1982 - The Chicago Cubs acquire infielders Ryne Sandberg and Larry Bowa from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for shortstop Ivan DeJesus.

1997 - The Boston Red Sox trade Jose Canseco back to Oakland in exchange for pitcher John Wasdin and cash.

2005 - Lance Berkman avoids arbitration agreeing to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Astros.

Talking Chop Archives

2011 - ESPN’s Keith Law names Julio Teheran as the top pitching prospect in Baseball.

2014 - Coming off of season-ending elbow surgery, Brandon Beachy will be without any limitations when Spring Training begins.

2017 - Keith Law ranks Dansby Swanson as the No. 2 prospect in baseball in his Top 100 list.

2017 - Atlanta signs veteran Kris Medlen to a minor league deal and invite him to Spring Training.

2018 - The Braves placed eight prospects in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list.

2021 - Darren O’Day agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Yankees.