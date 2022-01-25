Road to Atlanta Podcast: Breaking down the Top 30 Braves Prospects List

Road to Atlanta is our podcast where we discuss all things minor leagues and prospects for our beloved Atlanta Braves. We have relaunched the podcast and it can be found in the same stream with the Talking Chop podcast, so if you subscribe to it...you have easy access to R2A as well. Episodes will go live (most of the time) every Sunday evening and will cover a wide range of topics including top performances from the previous week, deep dives into specific prospects or topics, and lots of sweet guests.

In this episode, TC’s own Eric Cole and Wayne Cavadi break down Talking Chop’s recent top 30 prospects list, which you can read in full and/or review by clicking right here. The discussion includes where we ultimately landed at our No. 1 overall spot, the biggest surprises (and also the biggest difficulties) with the list, as well as what direction we think the Atlanta Braves farm system as a whole is going at this stage.

