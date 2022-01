Across Charlie Morton’s 14-year career, just once did he post a higher fWAR than what he gave the Braves in his first season back with the team that drafted him.

What’s in store as he heads into his age-38 season? Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down the elements of Morton’s 2021 and what they mean for 2022.

