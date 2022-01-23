Braves News: Celebrating Hank Aaron, Buck Showalter on Deion Sanders and more

Saturday was the unfortunate one-year anniversary of Braves and MLB legend Hank Aaron’s passing. MLB.com put together a touching tribute with a variety of articles that are well worth your time.

More Braves News

New Mets manager Buck Showalter managed former Braves and Falcons great Deion Sanders while he was in Double-A. He recently told MLB.com’s Mike Lupica that Sanders “could have been as good as he wanted to be” when asked about the what would have happened had Sanders just focused on Baseball.

“How good could Deion have been if he had only played baseball?” I said. “That good,” Buck said. There was a pause at his end of the call, and then he said, “He could have been as good as he wanted to be. He is one of the best prospects I had. Ever.”

Our friends over at Over the Monster took a look back at Steve Avery who signed a free agent deal with Boston 25 years ago. Avery was a breakout sensation for the Braves and won 18 games twice in his first four full seasons before he was slowed by injury. Avery became a free agent after the 1996 season and agreed to a one-year $4.85 million deal with the Red Sox that also included an option for 1998. He spent two seasons in Boston logging 220 1/3 innings pitched with a 5.64 ERA.

MLB News

When the lockout finally ends, the Baltimore Orioles are reportedly considering bringing 2020 first round pick Heston Kjerstad to Spring Training with the big league club. Kjerstad was the second overall selection in the 2020 draft but was soon diagnosed with a myocarditis and has yet to appear in a game.

New Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes was approached multiple times by teams seeking interviews over the last few years but turned down those opportunities to remain in Los Angeles.