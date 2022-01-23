Talking Chop Open Thread - 1/23/22

Good morning everyone! We are trying a bit of a new format with the open threads by publishing them early in the morning. Feel free to use this thread to discuss the Braves, Major League Baseball or anything you please throughout the day.

I am not holding my breath, but hopefully we will get some positive news in regards to the lockout Monday. The fact that it is almost the end of January and that there has been no progress and very few meaningful discussions is disappointing. Still, we are going to try and keep things moving around here.

Our free agent profile series will continue later today with a look at DH and professional hitter Nelson Cruz.

The Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed Tuesday and over the last couple of weeks, we put together profiles of the five former Braves players that are on the ballot.

According to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker, it looks like Andruw Jones has seen a slight uptick in support but that Tim Hudson is in danger of dropping off the ballot in his second year.

Fun Questions:

How many players will be elected to the Hall of Fame Tuesday night?

When will the 2022 MLB regular season begin?