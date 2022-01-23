This Day in Braves History: 1914 Miracle Braves recognized for greatest sports upset

Braves Franchise History

1950 - The Associated Press picks the 1914 Miracle Braves as the greatest sports upsets in the 20th century. Boston became the first team to be in last place on July 4 before catching fire and winning the National League with a 94-59 record. They swept the Connie Mack’s heavily favored Philadelphia Athletics in the World Series. They wouldn’t win another pennant until 1948.

1951 - Guido Rujo sells his interest in the Boston Braves to co-partners Lou Perini and Treasurer Joe Many.

MLB History

1962 - Bob Feller and Jackie Robinson are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

1975 - Ralph Kiner is elected to the Hall of Fame by a single vote. Kiner hit .279/.398/.548 with 369 home runs and a 149 OPS+ over his 10-year career.

1979 - Willie Mays is elected to the Hall of Fame after receiving 409 of 432 votes.

Talking Chop Archives

2020 - Cory McCartney examines the outfield log jam that was created after the signing of Marcell Ozuna to a one-year deal. Signing Ozuna was a response to the loss of Josh Donaldson who signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Twins. Ozuna turned in a big season playing in all 60 games of the shortened season while hitting .338/.431/.636 with 18 home runs and a 178 wRC+

2020 - Darryl Palmer does a deep dive on the career of Deion Sanders who became the first player to ever play in the World Series and the Super Bowl.

2019 - The Braves landed eight players including Austin Riley, Ian Anderson and Mike Soroka in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list. Atlanta returned to the postseason in 2018 and still had one of the strongest minor league systems in the league.

2015 - Atlanta claimed outfielder Eury Perez off of waivers from the Yankees. Perez was 25 at the time and would appear in 47 games hitting .269/.331/.303 with a 77 wRC+ in 133 plate appearances in 2015. That year would also mark his final appearance in the majors. He bounced around the Astros, Rays, Marlins, Pirates and Giants minor league systems before heading to the Mexican League in 2019.

2013 - The hot stove starts to heat up as reports surface that the Braves have made an offer to the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Justin Upton. The trade would go down on January 24 when the Braves acquired Upton and third baseman Chris Johnson in exchange for Nick Ahmed, Randall Delgado, Brandon Drury, Martin Prado and Zeke Spruill. Upton would spend the next two seasons in Atlanta hitting .267/.348/.478 with 56 home runs in 303 games. Atlanta traded him along with Aaron Northcraft to the Padres in December of 2014 in exchange for Max Fried, Dustin Peterson, Jace Peterson and Mallex Smith.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, Nationalpastime.com and Today in Baseball History.