Braves News: One Year Since Passing of Hank Aaron

January 22, 2021 was a somber day for Braves country, after legendary outfielder Hank Aaron passed away at 86 years old.

Aaron capped a remarkable career with 755 homers and a .305 average. Not only is Aaron remembered for his talents on the field, but he can be credited for Brian Snitker’s hire, who first acted as a front office manager. 40 years after the hire, he led his team to the World Series and ended Atlanta’s championship drought.

Aaron was able to be honored briefly before Game 3 of the 2021 World Series in Truist Park. It was a special moment for the Braves franchise as Atlanta aimed to win their first World Series title since 1995 and successfully did so in a 6-game set.

The Braves signed reliever Michael Tonkin to a minor league deal. The 32-year-old has appeared in 141 big league games and puts up a career 4.43 ERA.

Mets finalize 2022 coaching staff, with only one coach returning from the previous season.