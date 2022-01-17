Braves News: International Signing Class Made Official, Top 30 Prospects, Plus More

For years, the Braves ability to add to the depth of its farm system has been severely limited due to sanctions from breaking MLB rules in the middle part of last decade. Fortunately, landing the duo of Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr., among others, in previous signing periods allowed the Braves to overcome the impact of these limitations. This year, finally, the Braves were able to once again add to their organization at full capacity:
The Atlanta #Braves today announced the organization signed 14 international players: pic.twitter.com/sQL3gTH6Na— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 16, 2022
Similar to when they added Acuna Jr., many of the Braves’ biggest finds and investments this year came from Venezuela. Overall, 14 new talents have been added to Atlanta’s minor league system. Though the Braves still have plenty of intriguing talents in the minors, finally being able to restock the lower levels of their farm system is a big and needed development for the future.
Braves News
- While the news of the day centered on talents the Braves are adding to their minor league system, Talking Chop has started its series of the Top 30 prospects currently in the Braves system with a few honorable mentions.
MLB News
- In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, MLB.com looks at how the needle is moving when it comes to diversity in baseball.
- MLB.com also looks at how the DREAM series, an effort from Major League Baseball to connect with and promote African-American prospects around the game, has made an impact on many young talents.
- It appears several potential Hall of Fame candidates are right on the edge of being selected for enshrinement. In the latest update, David Ortiz, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens will all be very close calls once all the votes are in.
- Former Braves right-hander Anibal Sanchez is looking to make a return in 2022.
- Much like the Braves, the Toronto Blue Jays are viewed by many around baseball as having one of the best young cores in the game. Shi Davidi looks at how Toronto should place a priority on keeping that core together as long as possible, especially when it comes to offensive cornerstones Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Loading comments...