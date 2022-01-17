Braves News: International Signing Class Made Official, Top 30 Prospects, Plus More

For years, the Braves ability to add to the depth of its farm system has been severely limited due to sanctions from breaking MLB rules in the middle part of last decade. Fortunately, landing the duo of Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr., among others, in previous signing periods allowed the Braves to overcome the impact of these limitations. This year, finally, the Braves were able to once again add to their organization at full capacity:

The Atlanta #Braves today announced the organization signed 14 international players: pic.twitter.com/sQL3gTH6Na — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 16, 2022

Similar to when they added Acuna Jr., many of the Braves’ biggest finds and investments this year came from Venezuela. Overall, 14 new talents have been added to Atlanta’s minor league system. Though the Braves still have plenty of intriguing talents in the minors, finally being able to restock the lower levels of their farm system is a big and needed development for the future.

