Braves News: International Signings, Hall of Fame profiles and more

The Atlanta Braves returned to the International Market Saturday free from sanctions with over $5 million to spend in bonus pool money. The Braves signed seven players including shortstop Diego Benitez who was the seventh-best prospect available per Baseball America.

Baseball America has a complete list of all of the players that have agreed to deals which you can find here.

Braves News

We wrapped up our Hall of Fame profile series Saturday with a look at former outfielder Gary Sheffield.

The Braves may be in the market for a veteran starter to add to their rotation and free agent lefty Clayton Kershaw would fit the bill.

MLB News

The Oakland A’s announced the rest of new manager Mark Kotsay’s coaching staff including new bench coach Brad Ausmus.

The New York Yankees have agreed to minor league contracts with pitchers Ryan Weber and Manny Banuelos.