Braves News: Still no lockout deal

Yesterday, there was a meeting between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, but unfortunately no agreement was reached. This will likely take many more discussion before anything can be set in stone. With Spring Training swiftly approaching, it’s still unsure if games will start on schedule. Kris goes into more detail about the meeting here.

More Braves News:

We have started a new series on Hall of Fame Profiles where we take a look at former Braves players and their Hall of Fame candidacy. Here’s who we’ve covered so far:

MLB News