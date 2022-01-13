Thursday night open thread

Just some random stuff I noticed today:

Chris Flexen threw nearly 180 innings and put up 3.0 fWAR for the Mariners. His previous career high in innings was 134 in 2016; he didn’t exceed 117 in his KBO stint in 2020. Flexen had posted sub-replacement lines in parts of three seasons with the Mets before his lone season in the KBO.

Steven Matz set a career high in fWAR (2.8) with the Blue Jays, in his first season free of the Mets. He was better on a rate basis back in 2016, but couldn’t stay on the field for a whole season.

For some reason, my brain refuses to register Dylan Cease as a guy that rocks MLB, but he posted 4.4 fWAR in a crazy breakout after an okay debut in 2019 and an awful 2020. I just have a weird mental block about a guy that is probably a top-40 hurler heading into 2022.

Speaking of 4+ fWAR hurlers, it was cool to see Frankie Montas post a career high 4.1 in 2021. Montas was absolutely dazzling with a 67 FIP- across 96 innings in 2019 (3.0 fWAR in 16 starts!!!) but went backwards in 2020, so it was pretty cool that he was able to get back on that particular horse.