Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. rehab, Greg Maddux and more

The best thing you will find on the internet from Wednesday is this video of Ronald Acuña Jr. taking batting practice on the field for the first time since the start of his rehab. I know the Braves won’t rush him back, but from the look of some of these videos, I will be surprised if he isn’t ready to play a lot sooner than was initially expected.

Ronald Acuña Jr. está tomando práctica de bateo en el terreno de juego por primera vez desde que comenzó su rehabilitación.



More Braves News

The second best thing you will find from Wednesday is a new video from Pitching Ninja featuring Greg Maddux and a beanball incident with the Tampa Bay Rays. Some classic Maddux stories are included in this one.

A closer look at several quirks from the shortened 2020 season for some Braves hitters that didn’t really carry over into 2021.

Our Hall of Fame series continued Wednesday with a closer look at former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones.

MLB News

Veteran left-hander Jon Lester announced his retirement Wednesday bringing an end to a 16-year career. Lester won two World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox and later added another with the Chicago Cubs.

MLB.com’s Francis Romero takes a look at 12 Cuban free agents that are expected to sign with clubs when the International signing period opens Saturday.

Speaking of the international signing period, Juan Soto’s brother Elian Soto will reportedly sign with the Washington Nationals. That news comes just days after he had declared his intention to sign with the Mets.

The Minnesota Twins have an agreement with free agent pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on a minor league deal.

The Twins also announced that they will retire Jim Kaat’s No. 36 in a ceremony on July 16.