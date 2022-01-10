Ask Talking Chop: First 2022 Mailbag request

There hasn’t been a lot of movement on the lockout front but negotiations are expected to resume later this month. With that as the backdrop, it is time again for our first mailbag of 2022.

If you have a question for this week’s mailbag you can leave them below in the form of a comment or you can email them to talkingchop [at] gmail [dot] com. You can also reach out to us on Twitter or via our Facebook Page. All questions received by Thursday, January 13 will be considered.

Thanks everyone!