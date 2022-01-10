Battery Power: Does Max Fried take the next step in 2022?

After the All-Star break, no one had a better ERA than Max Fried, who capped it all with a shutdown performance as the Braves clinched the World Series title. The 27-year-old proved he’s an ace, but is 2022 the year he becomes one of the game’s undeniable best pitchers?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney continue their Stock Watch series by discussing what went right and what went wrong for Fried in 2021, and set the stage for the year ahead.

