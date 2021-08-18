 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Atlanta Braves 2022 Spring Training schedule

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves were scheduled to begin their third Grapefruit League exhibition season at CoolToday Park on Saturday, February 26 at home against the Boston Red Sox. However, due to the lockout, Major League Baseball has postponed games through March 5. The league and the MLBPA will resume negotiations next week in hopes of moving closer to a deal. We will continue to update this schedule as information becomes available.

Atlanta Braves 2022 Spring Training Schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Streaming Radio
Date Opponent Time TV Streaming Radio
Saturday, February 26 vs Red Sox POSTPONED
Sunday, February 27 vs Pirates POSTPONED
Monday, February 28 at Tigers POSTPONED
Tuesday, March 1 vs Astros POSTPONED
Wednesday, March 2 at Rays POSTPONED
Thursday, March 3 vs Twins (SS) POSTPONED
Thursday, March 3 at Red Sox (SS) POSTPONED
Friday, March 4 at Phillies POSTPONED
Saturday, March 5 vs Orioles POSTPONED
Sunday, March 6 at Pirates TBD
Tuesday, March 8 vs Rays TBD
Wednesday, March 9 at Pirates TBD
Thursday, March 10 vs Blue Jays TBD
Friday, March 11 at Mets TBD
Saturday, March 12 at Astros TBD
Sunday, March 13 vs Yankees TBD
Tuesday, March 15 vs Orioles TBD
Wednesday, March 16 at Twins (SS) TBD
Wednesday, March 16 vs Red Sox (SS) TBD
Thursday, March 17 at Yankees TBD
Friday, March 18 at Orioles TBD
Saturday, March 19 vs Mets TBD
Sunday, March 20 at Rays TBD
Monday, March 21 vs Phillies TBD
Tuesday, March 22 at Twins TBD
Wednesday, March 23 vs Tigers TBD
Thursday, March 24 at Blue Jays TBD
Friday, March 25 vs Rays TBD
Saturday, March 26 at Red Sox TBD
Sunday, March 27 vs Twins TBD
Monday, March 28 vs Pirates TBD
Tuesday, March 29 at Pirates TBD

In This Stream

August 18: Braves 11, Marlins 9

View all 4 stories

More From Talking Chop