The Atlanta Braves were scheduled to begin their third Grapefruit League exhibition season at CoolToday Park on Saturday, February 26 at home against the Boston Red Sox. However, due to the lockout, Major League Baseball has postponed games through March 5. The league and the MLBPA will resume negotiations next week in hopes of moving closer to a deal. We will continue to update this schedule as information becomes available.
Atlanta Braves 2022 Spring Training Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Streaming
|Radio
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Streaming
|Radio
|Saturday, February 26
|vs Red Sox
|POSTPONED
|Sunday, February 27
|vs Pirates
|POSTPONED
|Monday, February 28
|at Tigers
|POSTPONED
|Tuesday, March 1
|vs Astros
|POSTPONED
|Wednesday, March 2
|at Rays
|POSTPONED
|Thursday, March 3
|vs Twins (SS)
|POSTPONED
|Thursday, March 3
|at Red Sox (SS)
|POSTPONED
|Friday, March 4
|at Phillies
|POSTPONED
|Saturday, March 5
|vs Orioles
|POSTPONED
|Sunday, March 6
|at Pirates
|TBD
|Tuesday, March 8
|vs Rays
|TBD
|Wednesday, March 9
|at Pirates
|TBD
|Thursday, March 10
|vs Blue Jays
|TBD
|Friday, March 11
|at Mets
|TBD
|Saturday, March 12
|at Astros
|TBD
|Sunday, March 13
|vs Yankees
|TBD
|Tuesday, March 15
|vs Orioles
|TBD
|Wednesday, March 16
|at Twins (SS)
|TBD
|Wednesday, March 16
|vs Red Sox (SS)
|TBD
|Thursday, March 17
|at Yankees
|TBD
|Friday, March 18
|at Orioles
|TBD
|Saturday, March 19
|vs Mets
|TBD
|Sunday, March 20
|at Rays
|TBD
|Monday, March 21
|vs Phillies
|TBD
|Tuesday, March 22
|at Twins
|TBD
|Wednesday, March 23
|vs Tigers
|TBD
|Thursday, March 24
|at Blue Jays
|TBD
|Friday, March 25
|vs Rays
|TBD
|Saturday, March 26
|at Red Sox
|TBD
|Sunday, March 27
|vs Twins
|TBD
|Monday, March 28
|vs Pirates
|TBD
|Tuesday, March 29
|at Pirates
|TBD