The Atlanta Braves were scheduled to begin their third Grapefruit League exhibition season at CoolToday Park on Saturday, February 26 at home against the Boston Red Sox. However, due to the lockout, Major League Baseball has postponed games through March 5. The league and the MLBPA will resume negotiations next week in hopes of moving closer to a deal. We will continue to update this schedule as information becomes available.

Atlanta Braves 2022 Spring Training Schedule Date Opponent Time TV Streaming Radio Date Opponent Time TV Streaming Radio Saturday, February 26 vs Red Sox POSTPONED Sunday, February 27 vs Pirates POSTPONED Monday, February 28 at Tigers POSTPONED Tuesday, March 1 vs Astros POSTPONED Wednesday, March 2 at Rays POSTPONED Thursday, March 3 vs Twins (SS) POSTPONED Thursday, March 3 at Red Sox (SS) POSTPONED Friday, March 4 at Phillies POSTPONED Saturday, March 5 vs Orioles POSTPONED Sunday, March 6 at Pirates TBD Tuesday, March 8 vs Rays TBD Wednesday, March 9 at Pirates TBD Thursday, March 10 vs Blue Jays TBD Friday, March 11 at Mets TBD Saturday, March 12 at Astros TBD Sunday, March 13 vs Yankees TBD Tuesday, March 15 vs Orioles TBD Wednesday, March 16 at Twins (SS) TBD Wednesday, March 16 vs Red Sox (SS) TBD Thursday, March 17 at Yankees TBD Friday, March 18 at Orioles TBD Saturday, March 19 vs Mets TBD Sunday, March 20 at Rays TBD Monday, March 21 vs Phillies TBD Tuesday, March 22 at Twins TBD Wednesday, March 23 vs Tigers TBD Thursday, March 24 at Blue Jays TBD Friday, March 25 vs Rays TBD Saturday, March 26 at Red Sox TBD Sunday, March 27 vs Twins TBD Monday, March 28 vs Pirates TBD Tuesday, March 29 at Pirates TBD