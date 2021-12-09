Braves News: Minor league affiliates sold, Rule 5 Draft and more

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday morning that all four of their minor league franchises were being sold to Endeavor which has created Diamond Baseball Holdings. Gwinnett, Mississippi, Rome and Augusta were part of nine teams whose acquisition was announced. The sale was strictly a financial move and won’t impact the on field product.

Braves News

The Braves added four players and lost one in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft Wednesday. Atlanta added first baseman John Nogowski from the Giants, left-hander Luis De Vaila from the Royals, Allan Winans from the Mets and right-hander Tanner Andrews from the Marlins. Atlanta lost lefty Gabriel Rodriguez to the Rockies. You can find the complete results here.

Here is a fun look back at the Top 10 hardest hit balls of the 2021 season for the Atlanta Braves plus a look at the Top 5 postseason exit velocities.

2021 Season in Review

MLB News

The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly made a strong push for free agent outfielder Kyle Schwarber prior to the lockout but were unsuccessful in finalizing an agreement. Schwarber has also been linked to the Red Sox, Nationals and Marlins this offseason.

Veteran left-hander Danny Duffy underwent surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left arm this offseason and is targeting June for a return to the mound. Duffy was picked up at the trade deadline by the Dodgers but didn’t throw a single pitch for LA due to injury.