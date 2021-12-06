 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Battery Power: Points of contention in lockout; Braves rumor mill churns

Breaking down the main pieces in labor talks, and reports linking the Braves to two free agents and a potential trade target

By Cory McCartney
MLB is in its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike and the first lockout in 31 years.
After a memorable season and a flurry of free-agent moves, baseball’s labor dispute has led to the first work stoppage in 27 years.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss the key points of contention in these negotiations, and just how far the gaps are between the sides.

Plus, while there are no major-league roster moves allowed during the lockout, it hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning. Breaking down the reports linking the Braves to the A’s Matt Olson and free agents Anthony Rizzo and Carlos Correa.

