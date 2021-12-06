Battery Power: Points of contention in lockout; Braves rumor mill churns

After a memorable season and a flurry of free-agent moves, baseball’s labor dispute has led to the first work stoppage in 27 years.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss the key points of contention in these negotiations, and just how far the gaps are between the sides.

Plus, while there are no major-league roster moves allowed during the lockout, it hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning. Breaking down the reports linking the Braves to the A’s Matt Olson and free agents Anthony Rizzo and Carlos Correa.

