Braves News: Era Committee Hall Of Fame Selections, Seiya Suzuki Sweepstakes Update

While the rest of the Major League Baseball world has an uncertain stretch of inactivity ahead of it, Hall of Fame selection season has arrived. On Sunday, both the Era and Early Era Committees elected six historical baseball talents to the Hall of Fame. Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, Buck O’Neil, and Bud Fowler will now have their achievements, contributions, and legacies honored in Cooperstown.

The rest of the 2021 Hall of Fame Class will be decided upon in the near future. As has been the case over the past several years, there are many former greats with very compelling cases for various reasons. Once again, Andruw Jones will be among many candidates that could received strong consideration for the prestigious honor.

Braves Rumors

With the 2021 Hall Of Fame Class currently being decided upon via votes, Mark Bowman discussed why Andruw Jones continues to have a strong case among his peers.

2021 Player Review Series

A few new 2021 Braves Player Reviews to enjoy:

MLB NEWS