Ask Talking Chop: Braves mailbag request

After a flurry of free agent signings, Major League Baseball’s offseason came to an abrupt halt as the CBA expired on December 1 and the lockout began. The Atlanta Braves made a couple of minor additions prior to the transaction freeze, but still have a number of question marks remaining.

If you have a question for this week’s mailbag you can leave them below in the form of a comment or you can email them to talkingchop [at] gmail [dot] com. You can also reach out to us on Twitter or via our Facebook Page. All questions received by Wednesday, December 8 will be considered.

Thanks everyone!