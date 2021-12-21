Battery Power: What if the Braves had traded for Barry Bonds?

Before the 1992 season, the Braves and Pirates had everything in place for a deal that would send Barry Bonds to Atlanta, but Pittsburgh pulled the plug at the last minute.

What would have happened if the Braves pulled off that deal? Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney look at what could have changed, in the short and long term, and the roster moves that may or may not have happened as a result.

