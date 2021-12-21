Talking Chop Podcast Episode 333: 2022 lookahead and holiday mailbag spectacular

2021 is winding down and, for the Atlanta Braves, it was certainly a year to remember. Not only are the Braves the reigning World Series champions, but Atlanta’s fan base was left with memories for a lifetime, and the ongoing MLB lockout can’t take them away. To that end, the Talking Chop Podcast is back with a lookahead to 2022 and some mailbag questions to pass the time during the holiday season.

TC’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following on this late December episode:

Peeking at the 2022 roster, at least as it stands right now

What do the Braves still need whenever the lockout ends?

Mailbag questions about Freddie Freeman, who might replace him if he leaves in free agency, and the potential flexibility of the infield

A look at the “perfect storm” that was the 2021 playoff run

What was the better trade for Atlanta: Justin Upton to the Padres or Shelby Miller to the Diamondbacks?

Holiday movies!

Much, much more

