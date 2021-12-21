Talking Chop Podcast Episode 333: 2022 lookahead and holiday mailbag spectacular

2021 is winding down and, for the Atlanta Braves, it was certainly a year to remember. Not only are the Braves the reigning World Series champions, but Atlanta’s fan base was left with memories for a lifetime, and the ongoing MLB lockout can’t take them away. To that end, the Talking Chop Podcast is back with a lookahead to 2022 and some mailbag questions to pass the time during the holiday season.
TC’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following on this late December episode:
- Peeking at the 2022 roster, at least as it stands right now
- What do the Braves still need whenever the lockout ends?
- Mailbag questions about Freddie Freeman, who might replace him if he leaves in free agency, and the potential flexibility of the infield
- A look at the “perfect storm” that was the 2021 playoff run
- What was the better trade for Atlanta: Justin Upton to the Padres or Shelby Miller to the Diamondbacks?
- Holiday movies!
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
Loading comments...