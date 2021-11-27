Braves News: Current 40-man Roster, Trade Rumors, and More

Braves News:
- An updated look at the current 40-man roster
- Free agent bargains outlined based on the Braves’ needs in Friday’s Starting Nine
MLB News:
- The New York Mets are in the search for a new starting pitcher, according to GM Billy Eppler
- Free-agent SS Javier Baez is in talks with Detroit Tigers. The 28-year old has a career .264 batting average. Baez has also been linked to the Mariners, Rangers, Red Sox, and Yankees.
- The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal with RHP Michael Wacha, who was formerly a Rays starter. Wacha posted a 5.05 ERA in his 2021 campaign.
- The Mets have signed INF Eduardo Escobar to a two-year, $20 million deal. The former All-Star batted .253 this season in Milwaukee and Arizona.
- Mets to sign OF Mark Canha to a two-year, $26.5 million deal. Canha has spent his entire major league career with the Oakland A’s and has a career .244 average.
