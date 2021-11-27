 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: Current 40-man Roster, Trade Rumors, and More

New, 2 comments

A slow day for the Braves, but an eventful day for the division rivals.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Braves News:

MLB News:

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...