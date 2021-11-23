 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Residual effects of a lockout, Jay Jackson acquired from Giants and more

A lockout would force Charlie Morton and other injured players to rehab outside of team facilities.

By Kris Willis
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

We are just over a week away from the expiration of the CBA and likely the start of what could be a lengthy lockout. We have become accustomed to slow moving offseasons in recent years, but there are other residual effects that a lockout could have on players.

That was one of several topics that came up in a great interview by The Athletic’s David O’Brien with Charlie Morton. Morton is currently working his way back from surgery after fracturing his fibula during the World Series. However, once the lockout begins, he won’t be allowed to do his rehab at team facilities. That would also impact injured outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and starter Mike Soroka. The lockout won’t prevent anyone from continuing to rehab and players will make alternate plans but it is an unfortunate by-product and you can bet that the Braves would rather have their injured stars rehabbing in their care. There is plenty more in that Morton interview so be sure to check that out.

Speaking of a lockout, the MLBPA put together a work stoppage guide for agents to help answer questions such as whether or not players are allowed to play in an independent or foreign league during a work stoppage. The guide also includes four “key bargaining priorities” that include Incentivizing Competition, Service time manipulation, reducing artificial restraints on competition such as the Competitive Balance Tax and Draft Pick Compensation and getting players their value earlier in their career.

