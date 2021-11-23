Braves News: Residual effects of a lockout, Jay Jackson acquired from Giants and more

We are just over a week away from the expiration of the CBA and likely the start of what could be a lengthy lockout. We have become accustomed to slow moving offseasons in recent years, but there are other residual effects that a lockout could have on players.
That was one of several topics that came up in a great interview by The Athletic’s David O’Brien with Charlie Morton. Morton is currently working his way back from surgery after fracturing his fibula during the World Series. However, once the lockout begins, he won’t be allowed to do his rehab at team facilities. That would also impact injured outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and starter Mike Soroka. The lockout won’t prevent anyone from continuing to rehab and players will make alternate plans but it is an unfortunate by-product and you can bet that the Braves would rather have their injured stars rehabbing in their care. There is plenty more in that Morton interview so be sure to check that out.
Speaking of a lockout, the MLBPA put together a work stoppage guide for agents to help answer questions such as whether or not players are allowed to play in an independent or foreign league during a work stoppage. The guide also includes four “key bargaining priorities” that include Incentivizing Competition, Service time manipulation, reducing artificial restraints on competition such as the Competitive Balance Tax and Draft Pick Compensation and getting players their value earlier in their career.
Braves News
- The Braves acquired reliever Jay Jackson from the San Francisco Giants Monday in exchange for cash considerations. The team designated right-hander Yoan Lopez for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
- William Woods made MLB Pipeline’s list of sleeper prospects that were added to 40-man rosters ahead of the Rule 5 deadline last Friday. FanGraph’s prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen broke down all of the prospects that were added by each team ahead of the deadline.
2021 Season in Review
2022 Hall of Fame Ballot
- The 2022 Hall of Fame ballot was released Monday and was highlighted by 13 newcomers including David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez. There are several former Braves players on the ballot including outfielder Andruw Jones and closer Billy Wagner.
- FanGraphs’ Hall of Fame expert Jay Jaffe broke down the big questions about the 2022 ballot.
Arizona Fall League
- 2021 Draft pick Luke Waddell finished with a strong final week in the Arizona Fall League capping off a solid debut season.
- MLB Pipeline also released their 2021 All-Arizona Fall League Team which includes some big names.
Hot Stove
- The San Francisco Giants and starter Anthony DeSclafani came to an agreement on a three-year, $36 million deal Monday.
- The Giants are also reportedly closing in on a two-year deal with free agent left-hander Alex Wood. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the deal would pay Wood more than $10 million annually.
- The Miami Marlins and right-hander Sandy Alcantara are nearing a five-year contract extension worth around $55 million according to a report by SportsGrid’s Craig Mish. Alcantara is arbitration eligible for the first time this offseason.
- The Los Angeles Angels signed veteran reliever Aaron Loup to a two-year, $17 million deal that also reportedly contains a $7.5 million club option for 2024.
- The Angels also added some infield depth Monday by acquiring Tyler Wade from the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Wade was designated for assignment by the Yankees last Friday.
- The Texas Rangers acquired outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reds from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. Both players were designated for assignment by the Dodgers Friday.
- The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations Monday. Ramirez was one of seven players who were designated for assignment by Cleveland last Friday.
MLB News
- The Orioles’ Trey Mancini and the Giants’ Buster Posey were named MLB’s Comeback Players of the Year for 2021 Monday night.
- The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that they have picked up the club options for 2023 and 2024 on manager Alex Cora’s contract.
