Braves News: Residual effects of a lockout, Jay Jackson acquired from Giants and more

We are just over a week away from the expiration of the CBA and likely the start of what could be a lengthy lockout. We have become accustomed to slow moving offseasons in recent years, but there are other residual effects that a lockout could have on players.

That was one of several topics that came up in a great interview by The Athletic’s David O’Brien with Charlie Morton. Morton is currently working his way back from surgery after fracturing his fibula during the World Series. However, once the lockout begins, he won’t be allowed to do his rehab at team facilities. That would also impact injured outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and starter Mike Soroka. The lockout won’t prevent anyone from continuing to rehab and players will make alternate plans but it is an unfortunate by-product and you can bet that the Braves would rather have their injured stars rehabbing in their care. There is plenty more in that Morton interview so be sure to check that out.

Speaking of a lockout, the MLBPA put together a work stoppage guide for agents to help answer questions such as whether or not players are allowed to play in an independent or foreign league during a work stoppage. The guide also includes four “key bargaining priorities” that include Incentivizing Competition, Service time manipulation, reducing artificial restraints on competition such as the Competitive Balance Tax and Draft Pick Compensation and getting players their value earlier in their career.

Braves News

2021 Season in Review

Battery Power

2022 Hall of Fame Ballot

The 2022 Hall of Fame ballot was released Monday and was highlighted by 13 newcomers including David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez. There are several former Braves players on the ballot including outfielder Andruw Jones and closer Billy Wagner.

FanGraphs’ Hall of Fame expert Jay Jaffe broke down the big questions about the 2022 ballot.

Arizona Fall League

2021 Draft pick Luke Waddell finished with a strong final week in the Arizona Fall League capping off a solid debut season.

MLB Pipeline also released their 2021 All-Arizona Fall League Team which includes some big names.

Hot Stove

MLB News