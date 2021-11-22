Braves trade for reliever Jay Jackson

With all Braves fans’ eyes on whether or not the Braves are going to re-sign Freddie Freeman, it is easy to forget that organizations have to make a lot of random, minor moves during the offseason. With a owner lockout expected to begin at the beginning of December, the clock is ticking to get moves done before everything in baseball shuts down.

The Braves’ official Twitter announced on Monday afternoon that the team traded for 34 year old right hand reliever Jay Jackson from San Francisco, in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.

The #Braves today acquired RHP Jay Jackson from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations and a player to named later or cash considerations. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Yoan López for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 22, 2021

In order to clear space for Jackson on the 40-man roster, the team designated Yoan Lopez, who many fans may have forgotten was on the roster at all, for assignment.

Jackson as a player is basically fine at this stage in his career. He was used primarily as a reliever in 2019 and 2021, although he wasn’t able to last a full season on the roster for either year. His ERA and ERA predictors generally lived in the low 4s across those two seasons, which is nothing special but also clearly non-disastrous. Given what Jackson is at this point in his career, it seems unlikely that the player to be named later will be anyone of much significance to the Atlanta major league squad.