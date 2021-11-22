Battery Power: What does adding Manny Piña mean for Braves’ prized catching prospects?

Noted early shopper Alex Anthopoulos was at it again, signing Manny Piña in a move that adds depth for the world champion Braves at catcher. But what does adding the veteran on a two-year deal mean for prized prospects William Contreras and Shea Langeliers?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney look to answer that question and discuss the players the Braves didn’t protect from the Rule 5 draft ahead of last Friday’s deadline.

