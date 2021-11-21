Talking Chop Podcast Episode 330: Quiet before Thanksgiving

Less than a month ago, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. The afterglow continues but, as the offseason rages on, it is largely quiet in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Talking Chop Podcast never sleeps, however, and Episode 330 is here.

TC’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discuss the following topics:

The Braves now have two veteran catchers for the 2022 season

What does the new signing mean for Atlanta’s young catching prospects?

Four players were added to the 40-man roster for Atlanta, and Eric gives a brief scouting report

MLB award season is over and the Braves were shut out

Freddie Freeman remains unsigned as the holiday approaches

The lockout could be looming, with something of a deadline rapidly approaching

Much, much more

