Talking Chop Podcast Episode 330: Quiet before Thanksgiving

By Eric Cole and Brad Rowland
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Five Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

Less than a month ago, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. The afterglow continues but, as the offseason rages on, it is largely quiet in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Talking Chop Podcast never sleeps, however, and Episode 330 is here.

TC’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discuss the following topics:

