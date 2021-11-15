Braves sign catcher Manny Pina to two-year deal

On Monday evening the Braves official twitter announced the signing of veteran catcher Manny Pina, in what is very on-brand fashion under this front office.

Pina received an $8 million two year contract that is slightly backloaded, with $3.5 million due in 2022 and $4.5 million in 2023, with a club option for 2024 at $4 million and no buyout.

Pina is a pretty good player when he’s healthy, but he shouldn’t be expected to play a ton this season. He can probably be expected to be the smaller side of a split with d’Arnaud. He has pretty good offensive production for a catcher, generally hovering between 85 and 105 wRC+ for his major league career. He also seems to be roughly average at catcher defense and somewhat above average as a framer. Pina additionally has what now seems to be a signature attribute of an Alex Anthopolous signing: xwOBA underperformance, so perhaps there is some more offensive upside in there at this very low cost. Obviously there is some age regression risk, with Pina being 34 years old, but he started his major league career late and has still been good recently, so it doesn’t seem to concerning at this price.