Battery Power: Freeman is priority No. 1, as Braves have clear offseason to-do list

Fresh off winning world championship, Atlanta also has to fill needs in its offseason and likely the rotation as it preps for 2022

By Cory McCartney
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six
Freddie Freeman reportedly turned down a five-year, $135 million deal, and is seeking closer to a six-year contract worth $200 million.
There’s no question that No. 5 is priority No. 1 for the Braves.

While the outfield has to replace postseason heroes and the rotation could use a supplement, it all begins with what it will take to keep Freddie Freeman, the 2020 National League MVP and franchise cornerstone, in Atlanta.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down what Freeman’s contract could look like, where the Braves could turn if he did move on, and they run through how the reigning world champions can fill those other offseason needs.

