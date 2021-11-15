Battery Power: Freeman is priority No. 1, as Braves have clear offseason to-do list

There’s no question that No. 5 is priority No. 1 for the Braves.

While the outfield has to replace postseason heroes and the rotation could use a supplement, it all begins with what it will take to keep Freddie Freeman, the 2020 National League MVP and franchise cornerstone, in Atlanta.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down what Freeman’s contract could look like, where the Braves could turn if he did move on, and they run through how the reigning world champions can fill those other offseason needs.

