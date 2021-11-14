Video: Ronald Acuña Jr. progressing in return from knee injury

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021 despite being without one of the best players in the sport. Ronald Acuña Jr. was lost in July for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. Acuña returned to the team during the postseason and was part of the championship celebration.

The Braves haven’t put a timeline for Acuña’s return but videos have started to surface of him going through rehab. The latest is courtesy of MLB Insider Hector Gomez who posted video of Acuña jogging on a treadmill.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has made great progress from the terrible injury he suffered on July 10, when he suffered a complete ACL tear in his right knee after attempting a leaping catch in right field.@Braves pic.twitter.com/E6aiwqk8xW — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 14, 2021

Acuña was on his way to an MVP caliber season at the time of his injury. His 4.2 fWAR was tied for second on the team with Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley despite playing in just 82 games.