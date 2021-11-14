 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video: Ronald Acuña Jr. progressing in return from knee injury

New, 7 comments

Get well soon Ronnie!

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves World Series Parade Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021 despite being without one of the best players in the sport. Ronald Acuña Jr. was lost in July for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. Acuña returned to the team during the postseason and was part of the championship celebration.

The Braves haven’t put a timeline for Acuña’s return but videos have started to surface of him going through rehab. The latest is courtesy of MLB Insider Hector Gomez who posted video of Acuña jogging on a treadmill.

Acuña was on his way to an MVP caliber season at the time of his injury. His 4.2 fWAR was tied for second on the team with Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley despite playing in just 82 games.

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...