Braves News: Sean Kazmar retires after 17 seasons

Sean Kazmar is hanging up his cleats after a 17-year career. The 37-year old shortstop was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2004. Kazmar didn’t reach the big leagues until 2008, appearing in 19 games with the Padres. Kazmar signed a minor league deal with the Braves in 2013 and didn’t make another major league appearance until 2021.

Kazmar put together 1,613 hits in his minor league career and slashed .257/.311/.370. Kazmar exits the league as a World Series champion and has made his name known in the Gwinnett Stripers organization.

Gwinnett baseball legend, Sean Kazmar Jr., retires after 17 professional seasons. We want to thank Sean and his family for being incredible ambassadors to the game and our organization over the last nine years and wish him all the best.



Read more: https://t.co/asug0WIDuY — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) November 12, 2021

More Braves News

Michael Harris and Cristian Pache won Minor League Gold Glove Awards Friday evening.

MLB News