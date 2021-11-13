 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Sean Kazmar retires after 17 seasons

Kazmar goes down as the Triple-A Hits King.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
MLB: MAY 07 Phillies at Braves Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sean Kazmar is hanging up his cleats after a 17-year career. The 37-year old shortstop was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2004. Kazmar didn’t reach the big leagues until 2008, appearing in 19 games with the Padres. Kazmar signed a minor league deal with the Braves in 2013 and didn’t make another major league appearance until 2021.

Kazmar put together 1,613 hits in his minor league career and slashed .257/.311/.370. Kazmar exits the league as a World Series champion and has made his name known in the Gwinnett Stripers organization.

