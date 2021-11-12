Michael Harris and Cristian Pache win Minor League Gold Glove Awards

While most of the attention in the baseball world will be surrounding the big league season ending awards like the Cy Young and MVP awards (prepare for Braves fans to be mad that Austin Riley and/or Freddie Freeman for not finishing high enough), MiLB also gets in on the fun with some awards of their own.

One example of such awards are the MiLB Gold Glove awards which were announced this evening. The Braves had some strong contenders for recognition for defensive excellence in the minors including Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, and Michael Harris among others. Two of those players took home hardware although it may be the two that most Braves fans would have thought.

Give it up for @MoneyyyMikeee for winning a @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award! pic.twitter.com/fMMrbOoOEn — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) November 13, 2021

Congratulations to Gwinnett outfielder Cristian Pache for winning a Minor League Gold Glove this season! pic.twitter.com/coJmE9E3uF — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) November 13, 2021

The Braves took two of the three outfield awards with Michael Harris from high-A Rome and Cristian Pache from Triple-A. Pache has been widely known and recognized for his defensive acumen in centerfield and him winning is far from a surprise. Michael Harris is more known for being an advanced hitter for his age and plus raw power, but he was a VERY good defender particularly with his route running and reads off the bat for Rome this year and it was nice to see him recognized.

In a bit of an upset, Shea Langeliers did not win the Gold Glove for catchers as Adley Rutschman took home the crown. Langeliers is widely considered to be among the best defensive catchers in the entire minor leagues and baserunners in Double-A can personally attest that his instincts and arm are not to be trifled with. That said, Adley is a former #1 pick for a reason and is an extremely capable defender in his own right. It looks like the voters gave Adley the edge...this time anyways.