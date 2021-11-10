Braves have six finalists for 2021 All-MLB team

The finalists for the 2021 All-MLB team were announced Wednesday night on the MLB Network. The Atlanta Braves are well represented with six finalists including Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Adam Duvall, Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

Fan voting is underway now at MLB.com and will continue through 5 p.m. on Friday, November 19. The winners will be announced on November 23.

Here is a look at the full list of the finalists:

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Buster Posey, Yasmani Grandal, Willson Contreras, J.T. Realmuto, Will Smith, Mike Zunino

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Jose Abreu, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Yuli Gurriel, Ryan Mountcastle, Matt Olson, Joey Votto

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Ozzie Albies, Jake Cronenworth, Adam Frazier, Jonathan India, Brandon Lowe, Whit Merrifield, Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien

Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Tim Anderson, Fernando Tatis Jr., Bo Bichette, Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Crawford, Nicky Lopez, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Trea Turner

Third Base: Rafael Devers, Austin Riley, Jose Ramirez, Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado, Yoan Moncada, Justin Turner

Outfield: Randy Arozarena, Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Adam Duvall, Adolis Garcia, Mitch Haniger, Bryce Harper, Kike Hernandez, Teoscar Hernandez, Aaron Judge, Cedric Mullins, Tyler O’Neill, Bryan Reynolds, Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Jesse Winker

DH: Shohei Ohtani, J.D. Martinez, Giancarlo Stanton, Yordan Alvarez, Nelson Cruz

Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Walker Buehler, Corbin Burnes, Dylan Cease, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Kevin Gausman, Lance Lynn, Lance McCullers Jr., Charlie Morton, Shohei Ohtani, Freddy Peralta, Robbie Ray, Carlos Rodon, Max Scherzer, Julio Urias, Adam Wainwright, Logan Webb, Zack Wheeler, Brandon Woodruff

Relief Pitcher: Aroldis Chapman, Emmanuel Clase, Giovanny Gallegos, Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks, Raisel Iglesias, Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel, Andrew Kittredge, Jonathan Loaisiga, Jake McGee, Mark Melancon, Ryan Pressly, Jordan Romano, Garrett Whitlock, Devin Williams