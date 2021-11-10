Victor Vodnik Named to AFL Fall Stars Roster

The Arizona Fall League announced their roster for the Fall Stars game and the Atlanta Braves have sent a participant to the game. Victor Vodnik had a tough, injury-riddled regular season for the Mississippi Braves but has taken his opportunity with the Peoria Javelinas and run with it. Vodnik struggled in his first outing this fall but has since been one of the league’s top pitchers with a 2.77 ERA over the past three weeks and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. His most recent start was his best of the season as he went five scoreless innings with only two hits allowed.

⭐️ Your 2021 Arizona Fall League Fall Stars ⭐️



2021 AFL Fall Stars Game

@SaltRiverFields

5:00 p.m. MST (7:00 p.m. EST)

@MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/JXApyBpB7j — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 10, 2021

The Fall Stars game is as the name suggests a once-per-season game that pits the best performers from the six AFL teams together in a game between the East and West divisions. Vodnik will join a strong crop of Braves prospects that has appeared in the game in recent seasons, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and Touki Toussaint in 2017, Cristian Pache and Kyle Muller in 2018, and most recently Trey Harris in 2019. The most curious part of this season’s roster is the exclusion of Drew Lugbauer, who has been one of the top hitters in the league this fall with five home runs and a 1.333 OPS in eleven games. The only thing possible is that his lack of plate appearances due to being a late addition to the roster kept him from being named to the roster despite him deserving it.

The Fall Stars game will happen this Saturday, November 13th at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be available to watch on MLB Network and Talking Chop will also have a recap of the game and Vodnik’s performance for those who are not able to watch.