The Daily Chop: Chipper Jones Speaks on Freddie Freeman’s Future, Hank Aaron Award Winners

It appears that everyone certainly understands the big storyline this offseason is the future of Freddie Freeman in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, Jayson Stark asked Braves Legend Chipper Jones what his thoughts were on Freeman’s future as a Brave. Chipper answered that he put the chances of Freeman leaving at 10%-20%. While Chipper’s answer was certainly logical, it also is a bigger number than most may attribute to the realistic chance Freeman does actually find a new home this offseason.

While the resolution to the “will he stay or might he actually go” saga will likely take a bit of time before it is fully determined. Stick with us at Talking Chop for the latest rumors when it comes to Freeman’s future with the Braves.

