Road to Atlanta Podcast: An Interview with Ryan Cusick

We have a very special episode this week for you guys, as our Eric Cole was able to interview one of the Braves top pitching prospects in Ryan Cusick. Cusick was taken 21st overall by Atlanta in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft and brought his electric fastball to a strong professional debut. After a three year career at Wake Forest in which he had a strikeout rate 11.7 batters per nine innings, he transitioned to professional baseball with 34 strikeouts in just 16 1⁄ 3 innings for Low-A Augusta. Cusick features a fastball that has been clocked as high as 102 mph and a pair of breaking balls that could both be good major league offerings. Cusick was a tremendous person to have on and the episode is a treat to listen to.

