Road to Atlanta Podcast: 2021 Rome Braves season recap

Road to Atlanta is our weekly podcast where we discuss all things minor leagues and prospects for our beloved Atlanta Braves. We have relaunched the podcast and it can be found in the same stream with the Talking Chop podcast, so if you subscribe to it...you have easy access to R2A as well. Episodes will go live (most of the time) every Monday evening and will cover a wide range of topics including top performances from the previous week, deep dives into specific prospects or topics, and lots of sweet guests.

Eric and Garrett are coming at you tonight with part three of our series of affiliate recaps for 2021. This week we come with the exciting Rome Braves roster which features a carousel of top pitching prospects and two of the top outfielders in the system. Jesse Franklin led the Braves system in home runs this season and Michael Harris was one of the top on-base hitters. We also discussed the Braves’s two minor league gold glove winner and the retirement of Gwinnett legend Sean Kazmar Jr.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our Megaphone page for all the latest.