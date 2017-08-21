Mariners vs Braves schedule and probable pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will continue their home stand when they open up a three-game interleague series against the Seattle Mariners. Atlanta dropped two of three to the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend while the Mariners took two of three in Tampa Bay.

While the Braves are 11 games out of the wild card race in the National League, the Mariners are just 1.5 games back of the second wild card in the American League entering play on Monday. The Braves may be focused on next season, this series is important for the visitors from the pacific northwest.

Monday, August 21, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

Andrew Albers (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 4.74 FIP, 3.93 xFIP, 7.20 K/9, 1.80 BB/9)

Seattle acquired Albers from Atlanta in a cash transaction on August 12 in hopes that he could help add some depth to a starting rotation that has been decimated by injury. Albers pitched well enough in his debut allowing six hits and one run over five innings in a victory over Baltimore. He turned in a fine season at Gwinnett for Atlanta going 12-3 with a 2.61 ERA in 26 appearances.

Mike Foltynewicz (10-8, 4.75 ERA, 4.52 FIP, 4.59 xFIP, 8.57 K/9, 3.47 BB/9)

The Braves will counter with right hander Mike Foltynewicz who is looking to recapture his form after a couple of sub par outings. Foltynewicz was tagged for nine hits and eight earned runs in just 3 1/3 innings in his last start at Colorado. He has allowed 20 earned runs over his last 16 1/3 innings spanning four starts. He’s struggled with his command of late walking seven in his last two starts.

Tuesday, August 22, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

Marco Gonzales (0-0, 8.44 ERA, 7.39 FIP, 4.98 xFIP, 4.50 K/9, 1.13 BB/9)

Gonzales began the season with the Cardinals and before being traded to the Mariners before the deadline. Gonzales has made three starts for the Mariners and has allowed 20 hits and 10 earned runs over 12 2/3 innings. He has yet to make it out of the fifth inning in any start.

Lucas Sims (1-3, 5.24 ERA, 5.82 FIP, 5.67 xFIP, 4.43 K/9, 2.42 BB/9)

Sims will make his fifth start for the Braves on Tuesday and will be looking to build off the best start of his young career. Sims allowed five hits and two runs over five innings in a 10-4 win over the Rockies in his last start.

Wednesday, August 23, 7:35 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Southeast)

Erasmo Ramirez (5-4, 4.52 ERA, 4.49 FIP, 4.31 xFIP, 6.72 K/9, 1.91 BB/9)

Ramirez began the season in Tampa Bay but went to Seattle in the Steve Cishek trade right before the deadline. He has pitched well in four starts since coming to Seattle posting a 3.54 ERA while striking out 12 in 20 1/3 innings. He has been victimized by the long ball allowing five home runs over his last four starts.

R.A. Dickey (8-8, 3.98 ERA, 5.00 FIP, 4.88 xFIP, 6.43 K/9, 3.43 BB/9)

Dickey was stung by the long ball in his last outing when he gave up three in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He allowed eight hits and four runs and it was just the second time since June 19 (11 games) that he allowed more than three runs in a start.