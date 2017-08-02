Atlanta Braves news and links: Two debuts and a shake-up

BRAVES NEWS
Los Angeles picks up another win at the expense of Atlanta
Don’t look now, but the Dodgers are on another lengthy winning streak. They’ve now won nine games in a row and their latest win came against our Braves, who have now lost six games in a row. The Dodgers got the lead in the third inning and added runs in the fourth and fifth inning to go up 3-0. The Braves scored two in the eighth inning, but the comeback was snuffed out and the Dodgers eventually held on to yet another victory.
Albies gets called up and debuts alongside Sims
Despite the loss, this will be remembered as a pretty big day in the 2017 season since two of the Braves’ most coveted prospects made their debut on the same day. The Braves called up Lucas Sims on Monday to make the start yesterday, and then on Tuesday they added Ozzie Albies to the fold (Minor League Ball has a profile of Albies here). According to Gabriel Burns of the AJC, Albies received an extremely warm welcome from his new colleagues upon arrival to the big leagues.
Among Albies’ closest friends is the lone Braves prospect ranked ahead of him: outfielder Ronald Acuna. Albies became a mentor for the 19-year-old, who may soon dethrone Albies as the youngest major leaguer.
“He was like ‘Oh, so you’re going to leave me now?’” Albies said. “I told him I’m going to pay someone to babysit him, watch him for me.”
Albies received a warm welcome. Braves reliever Jason Motte gave him a long hug, telling him it’s great to see him again. Dodgers All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, a fellow Curacaoan, embraced Albies on the field before the game.
Braves shake up lineup as a result of call-up
What made the news about Albies even bigger is the fact that he’s not being called up just to start every now and then. The Braves are throwing him right into the fire and making him the everyday starter at second base going forward. Additionally, Freddie Freeman has moved back to first base, Matt Adams is playing in the outfield now, and Brandon Phillips has been sent to the bench. Business has picked up, and the future is now — or at least until Dansby Swanson returns to the bigs. Then the future will be now.
July was as touch as expected for Braves
We all knew that July was going to be a tough month for the Braves, and things went about as expected for Atlanta. Things started off nicely with wins against the A’s, but things got more and more difficult from then on out and it culminated with the Braves ending the month by finding a way to get swept by the Phillies. If you’re brave enough to go over the carnage, then you should check out Ivan’s work as he took stock of how the Braves fared in July.
MLB NEWS
Jackson makes an astonishing catch for Cleveland vs. Boston
The Red Sox may have won this game in a 12-10 slugfest, but most people are going to remember this game for what Cleveland’s Austin Jackson did when they were up 7-5 in the fifth inning. Hanley Ramirez hit a long fly ball to deep center that would probably be a home run 99 times out of 100. This was the one time where it wasn’t, and good grief it was spectacular.
Scherzer hits first career home run, exits game immediately afterwards
Max Scherzer had a quick but eventful night at the ballpark last night. He only threw one inning, but he got an at-bat in the second inning and ended up taking Chris O’Grady deep for his first career home run. The bad news is that he had a neck spasm in between innings and decided to call it a night. The even worse news for the Nationals is that they had a 6-0 lead in this game and managed to lose 7-6. Nats bullpen gonna Nats bullpen, y’all.
