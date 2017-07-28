Braves vs Phillies final score: Julio Teheran struggles again

Julio Teheran couldn’t escape the fifth inning as he was victimized by the long ball and some shaky defense behind him in a 10-3 Atlanta Braves’ loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies got off to a quick start in the first against Teheran as Freddy Galvis singled, stole second and third and then scored after Kurt Suzuki’s throw sailed into left field.

Teheran settled down and worked scoreless innings in the second, third and fourth but things got ugly in a hurry in the fifth. Aaron Altherr and Cameron Rupp got things started with back-to-back home runs to increase the lead to 3-0

After a walk to Ty Kelly, Teheran retired Cesar Hernandez on a fly out for the first out of the inning. However, Galvis followed with a liner to right that Nick Markakis wasn’t able to flag down with a diving attempt allowing the ball to roll all the way to the wall. Brandon Phillips’ relay throw to third got away from Freddie Freeman which allowed Galvis to come all the way around and score to make it 5-0.

Things continued to unravel for Teheran. The next batter he faced was Nick Williams who was hit on the foot by a slider. Maikel Franco then flew out to deep left before Odubel Herrera singled to center. That brought Tommy Joseph to the plate who jumped on a hanging breaking ball and launched it into the left center stands for a three-run homer to make the score 8-0.

Teheran exited the game having allowed seven hits and eight earned runs in just 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three more home runs giving him 26 allowed on the season including six in his last two starts.

Atlanta finally got on the board in the seventh when Kurt Suzuki and Sean Rodriguez hit back-to-back homers of their own to cut the deficit to 8-2. The Braves added another run in the eighth when Matt Adams scored on an error by Franco. Atlanta loaded the bases with Ender Inciarte at the plate in the eighth but he flied out to the warning track in left to end the threat.

The Phillies tacked on two more in the eighth off of reliever Jason Hursh on another homer by Altherr and an infield hit by Galvis.

Phillips and Suzuki finished with two hits each for the Braves. Rodriguez’s pinch-hit home run was the second of his career. Matt Kemp left the game in the third after suffering a right hamstring strain while trying to stretch a hit into a double.

Jake Thompson made his first start for Philadelphia after Jeremy Hellickson was scratched from his scheduled start shortly before game time. Thompson delivered firing five shutout innings. He struck out five and walked just two.

The Braves have now lost six the eight to the Phillies this season. The series will continue on Saturday with Sean Newcomb scheduled to get the start for Atlanta. He will be opposed by right hander Jerad Eickhoff.