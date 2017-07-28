Braves vs Phillies final score: Julio Teheran struggles again

Julio Teheran couldn’t escape the fifth inning as he was victimized by the long ball and some shaky defense behind him in a 10-3 Atlanta Braves’ loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Phillies got off to a quick start in the first against Teheran as Freddy Galvis singled, stole second and third and then scored after Kurt Suzuki’s throw sailed into left field.
Teheran settled down and worked scoreless innings in the second, third and fourth but things got ugly in a hurry in the fifth. Aaron Altherr and Cameron Rupp got things started with back-to-back home runs to increase the lead to 3-0
After a walk to Ty Kelly, Teheran retired Cesar Hernandez on a fly out for the first out of the inning. However, Galvis followed with a liner to right that Nick Markakis wasn’t able to flag down with a diving attempt allowing the ball to roll all the way to the wall. Brandon Phillips’ relay throw to third got away from Freddie Freeman which allowed Galvis to come all the way around and score to make it 5-0.
Things continued to unravel for Teheran. The next batter he faced was Nick Williams who was hit on the foot by a slider. Maikel Franco then flew out to deep left before Odubel Herrera singled to center. That brought Tommy Joseph to the plate who jumped on a hanging breaking ball and launched it into the left center stands for a three-run homer to make the score 8-0.
Teheran exited the game having allowed seven hits and eight earned runs in just 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three more home runs giving him 26 allowed on the season including six in his last two starts.
Atlanta finally got on the board in the seventh when Kurt Suzuki and Sean Rodriguez hit back-to-back homers of their own to cut the deficit to 8-2. The Braves added another run in the eighth when Matt Adams scored on an error by Franco. Atlanta loaded the bases with Ender Inciarte at the plate in the eighth but he flied out to the warning track in left to end the threat.
The Phillies tacked on two more in the eighth off of reliever Jason Hursh on another homer by Altherr and an infield hit by Galvis.
Phillips and Suzuki finished with two hits each for the Braves. Rodriguez’s pinch-hit home run was the second of his career. Matt Kemp left the game in the third after suffering a right hamstring strain while trying to stretch a hit into a double.
Jake Thompson made his first start for Philadelphia after Jeremy Hellickson was scratched from his scheduled start shortly before game time. Thompson delivered firing five shutout innings. He struck out five and walked just two.
The Braves have now lost six the eight to the Phillies this season. The series will continue on Saturday with Sean Newcomb scheduled to get the start for Atlanta. He will be opposed by right hander Jerad Eickhoff.
Comments
I still love you Teheran!
By lemurinsuits on 07.28.17 10:11pm
Even when he's in another uniform?
By Windman75 on 07.28.17 11:05pm
At this rate no one will want him
By Shooter McGavin1 on 07.28.17 11:15pm
..or profession?
By Chuck James Lawn Service on 07.29.17 2:54am
Nah, he’s stayin
By lemurinsuits on 07.29.17 10:29am
How the mighty have fallen
Dang Teheran. He might be the worst SP we have now….crazy. I have no idea what to do with him other than hold on and pray. On the bright side, his contract isn’t bad. But seriously, how did this happen? What does he need to work on this winter?
By AllAboutATL on 07.28.17 10:16pm
I'd work on not hanging sliders or throwing center cut fastballs.
By b1eedb1ack on 07.28.17 10:22pm
that's the tough part
He likely won’t give up any dingers this winter.
By gatag the mediocre on 07.28.17 10:51pm
Garcia looking pretty good for his first Twins start.
By Madison_Braves_Fan on 07.28.17 10:26pm
and last
By wj58 on 07.31.17 11:07am
With Teheran...
I agree. I have no idea why he has declined so sharply. I know his peripherals have always support a regression, but even his stuff has ticked down over the years. I remember him coming up, topping out around 96, with a pretty good breaking ball and outstanding changeup… now he’s around 90 most of the time with a breaking ball that’s just average if he doesn’t hang it and a change that seems like a meatball. He’s still young so I dont get losing his stuff so quickly. Seems like he’s lost the bulldog mentality he used to have as well.
By Darmstrong92 on 07.28.17 10:29pm
Reminds me of Jurrjens
By Sparhawk on 07.28.17 10:39pm
Exactly the comp I had in mind.
By Eye of the Tyler on 07.28.17 10:49pm
Jair got injured, pitched through it and was never the same
Overall similar but not exactly the same, unless JT is injured and we don’t know it.
By wahoo03 on 07.29.17 9:15am
Every other year.....
It’s an odd year. JT was solid in 2014, horrible in 2015, solid in 2016, and horrible in 2017. He’ll be solid next season…..lol.
By Windman75 on 07.28.17 11:04pm
Like the Giants.
Oh, wait…
By CasdsTkngb on 07.29.17 12:01am
First day
I’ve gotten into sell mode. Unless we take the next 3 and go home and do well. But no point in trading Julio now
By Gators2016 on 07.28.17 11:02pm
Nah....
There is a very good point in trading Julio now. He’s on a team friendly, team control contract and can draw a few solid prospects. It’s time to let him fly…..
By Windman75 on 07.28.17 11:08pm
This would be selling waaaaay low.
The tight time to trade him was last year’s deadline, or last offseason. Now you gotta let him rebuild value like Oakland did with Gray.
By OmarReborn on 07.28.17 11:10pm
Poor Julio
That must be his " I’ll doo better next time " doo rag in that picture.
By PeachClobbers on 07.28.17 11:04pm
I wouldn’t call that a doo rag. I’d call it a wave or stocking cap.
By FrozeMyBlood on 07.28.17 11:17pm
Thank you my friend
I was positive that it wasn’t a baseball or cowboy hat.
By PeachClobbers on 07.28.17 11:30pm
Why are the Mets buying Ramos, and why are the .Marlins taking such a meh package for him?
That gives you about Vizcaino’s trade value, BTW, two prospects in the 20-ish range of a far, system like the Mets.
By OmarReborn on 07.28.17 11:30pm
I don’t know why the Mets are buying, but I know the trade market is pretty dead right now. A lot of teams who say they are buying are really just making half-assed offers to see if they can get something cheap. Rental players are a glut on the market.
By Cornutt on 07.29.17 12:00am
Mets
Mets are buying for 2018. Even if they don’t compete they can turn around and make a profit off of him in th off-season and add more prospects selling Reed, who is a FA, and Meija should be back next year. Not a bad strategy even if 2017 is done.
By Derek M. Carter on 07.29.17 2:01am