Atlanta Braves off day open thread

Tonight’s Minor League Schedule:
Florida vs Jupiter - 6:30 p.m. ET
Probable Starters
FLO - Ricardo Sanchez (4-9, 4.95 ERA)
JUP - TBA
Johnson City vs Danville - 7 p.m. ET
Probable Starters
JC - Edwar Ramirez (1-4, 7.76 ERA)
DAN - Bruce Zimmermann (0-1, 4.50 ERA)
Gwinnett vs Lehigh Valley - 7:05 p.m. ET
Probable Starters
GWN - Lucas Sims (7-4, 3.75 ERA)
LHV - TBD
Rome vs Asheville - 7:05 p.m. ET
Probable Starters
ROM - Ian Anderson (4-5, 3.62 ERA)
ASH - Matt Dennis (5-1, 2.83 ERA)
Jacksonville vs Mississippi - 8 p.m. ET
Probable Starters
JAX - Dillon Peters (2-1, 2.25 ERA)
MIS - Max Fried (2-11, 6.44 ERA)
Comments
I wonder what the league record is for bobbleheads for players who were DFA’d or sent to the minors?
By Ed Olwine on 07.27.17 4:09pm
IDK but Kemp needs to be careful
By ABsinceWayBack on 07.27.17 4:33pm
Why are people so against trading for a TOR pitcher but so in favor of giving $30mil+ a year to Darvish? For the record, I’d rather do neither. Both seem like blatant misuse of resources, yet the masses are vehemently against the former and extremely in favor of the latter. I personally would rather see if our coaching staff can actually develop a prospect or 4 into productive MLB arms.
By jdawghsizzle on 07.27.17 4:16pm
People are attached to our prospects.
They’re not so attached to the $30M+.
But I agree that I’d do neither. As a mid-market team, we have to be very careful with our resources, and can’t afford to put too many of our eggs into one basket.
By Tarkus on 07.27.17 4:19pm
If I had 30 million, I would be very attached to it.
By stankinjenkins on 07.27.17 9:47pm
I think everyone here would agree, lol.
By Eye of the Tyler on 07.27.17 9:53pm
I'd be willing to overpay Darvish on a short term deal
$90 mill/3 year deal should get it done I’d think but the MLB FA market is crazy son who knows.
I doubt any team will be willing to give him Kershaw/Greinke type of money.
By GODhara on 07.27.17 4:34pm
I don't think that comes close to getting it done.
By gatag the mediocre on 07.27.17 7:53pm
The AAV is probably close, the years are not. We’re probably looking at 7/$200M with an opt-out after those three years. Maybe a little less because Darvish has never had any season nearly as dominant as a Greinke/Kershaw, but I think we’re looking at close to $30M AAV regardless of that.
-C
By cthabeerman on 07.27.17 8:13pm
I agree.
I think 7/175 is the lowest he goes.
By gatag the mediocre on 07.27.17 8:41pm
well
A- we can afford it
B- trading specs away for 2 years of Gray seems dumb
C-the purpose of a rebuild should be to build a long term competitive team and having Darvish or similar for 5-7 years does that.
D- the Battery should increase payroll enough to get us back into the top half in payroll again.
By longtimebravesfan43 on 07.27.17 4:41pm
Eh D is a bit stretched
Unless they own every bar/restaurant in the battery or they have some absurd deals where they get rent + a margin of profit
By ZKidd on 07.27.17 5:04pm
they now have 365 day revenue streams
which is going to generate some more revenue. Plus, if we can just go from the $125m range to the $150m range we would have a lot more freedom, especially if Swanson,Acuna, Albies and 2 of our top arms work out.
By longtimebravesfan43 on 07.27.17 5:07pm
I still think
that’s stretching it, I agree it’s a great revenue source, but I don’t think they’re gonna pull in another 25 million of net dollars just from rent. If they’re doing that then they got a profit share agreement built in, which is believable considering some of the prices that have been thrown about down there.
By ZKidd on 07.27.17 5:15pm
don't forget the hotel
office buildings, the music venue…etc all that stuff adds up
By longtimebravesfan43 on 07.27.17 5:18pm
That's true
but hotel’s get taxed pretty heavily iirc, especially due to the Falcons new stadium. Office Buildings are just rent albeit expensive rent places, and music venues depend heavily on the draw, because professional stage and sound equipment and professional usually unionized hands are extremely expensive too.
By ZKidd on 07.27.17 5:20pm
if you just provide the venue
you tend to make half the gate and the concessions and the bands provide their own crews, but this is so place by place specific I’d have no standing to comment on the situation at the Battery
By longtimebravesfan43 on 07.27.17 5:24pm
It depends with the band
Guys like Metallica, and super heavy pop acts? Yeah they have their own crew, but there quite a few touring artists who either don’t have a crew or have a limited crew.
By ZKidd on 07.27.17 5:27pm
I've been on small tours
and unless they are like tiny little bands, even the smaller level groups like Lionize or wtvr usually have a crew sufficient to get their gear and setup going. But bands that small are probably not booking a 10k seat outside venue to play but rather the larger clubs inside Atlanta proper.
By longtimebravesfan43 on 07.27.17 5:34pm
yeah
to do their general stage set-up and sound, but rigging, lighting, etc, usually isn’t in the budget unless they’re on a major label.
By ZKidd on 07.27.17 5:36pm
that's not always true at all
I mean, set venues that have an existing stage that everyone plays on may have their own front and back sound men and lighting techs, but the place at the Battery is a big place I thought made for a stage t be constructed and torn down by the band’s crew. That isn’t going to tend to be small bands with few crews.
By longtimebravesfan43 on 07.27.17 5:58pm
The taxes on hotels get passed directly to the customer, so that’s not a big deal. Assuming the Braves are remotely competitive soon, rooms will be booked.
The more important thing, far more than rent and all these other revenue streams, is the asset value of the land/property. This is a bunch of land that they got for cheap that is going to skyrocket in value to bring in billions of dollars in asset growth, plus all the rent monies and other revenue streams.
Liberty likes profit, obviously, but they revere asset value and that’s where the Braves are providing them the bulk of their value. As long as their assets are growing in value, and it’s incredibly likely they will be for a long while, they seem to be happy in allowing the Braves to spend revenue as they please. Since these parcels of land are under the Atlanta Braves Baseball Club umbrella (as well as Liberty’s larger umbrella, but it’s earmarked as part of the Braves), I think the revenue should funnel over, with Liberty being happy to turn all those acres of undeveloped land into assets that are going to grow in value.
-C
By cthabeerman on 07.27.17 8:26pm
Makes sense
as long as both political parties decide they want to keep having a complete aversion to raising capital gains tax. I think his point was the payroll should jump a tremendous amount (16%) in a short time period (I guess for the next few FA periods?).
Long term yeah I can see it having great returns, as property value in the area shoots up accordingly and all. That is as long as they don’t raise capital gains tax (which I don’t think has ever happened in any considerable amount anywhere in this country outside of maybe like California and Washington recently).
By ZKidd on 07.27.17 9:35pm
and who wants to live in those commie shitholes?
By longtimebravesfan43 on 07.28.17 1:56pm
Does the Falcons tax extend that far out?
By gatag the mediocre on 07.27.17 8:42pm