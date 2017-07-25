Folty, Braves aim for desert bounceback

The Braves managed to avoid a three-game losing streak between June 12 and July 17. But, with a few days left in July, they’ve racked up two: first a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs, and now another skid on their West Coast road trip following a series-opening loss to the Diamondbacks.

Mike Foltynewicz will take the hill and try to get the team back on track. Folty faced the Diamondbacks in Atlanta a couple of weeks ago and allowed three runs while pitching into the sixth. That’s been par for the course for him since he took a no-hitter into the ninth in Oakland: he’s allowed eight runs over his past three starts, averaging just a hair under six innings in that span.

Overall, Foltynewicz’ seasonal line is now at 3.87 / 4.52 / 4.56 (ERA / FIP / xFIP). A high strand rate has helped him keep runs off the board, but it’s a little disappointing that his strikeout rate and walk rate are both currently worse than they were last season. Still, it’s been seven starts since his last implosion, and he’s been pretty good since then (2.95 ERA, 3.85 FIP, 4.72 xFIP) as far as results go, so the hope is that he can continue putting up quality outings.

Taijuan Walker, freshly returned from missing a start due to paternal obligations (his son was born last Thursday), will face Foltynewicz for Arizona. Walker has pitched quite well: 3.61 / 3.87 / 4.41 is his triple-slash, and as you can see, he’s benefiting from some good fortune on fly balls that may not keep up so long as the balls keep flying out of MLB ballparks, and especially Chase Field. Due to skipping a turn in the rotation, Walker’s last start also came against the Braves: he allowed two runs in six innings, including a Freddie Freeman homer, while striking out four and issuing zero free passes.

Walker has scuffled as the season has worn on — his monthly FIPs have been 3.14, 4.04, 4.01, and 4.70. However, the Braves may have to wait him out: they won the last game he started by scoring two against Arizona’s bullpen in the eighth, as part of a very pleasant three-game sweep.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

9:40 pm ET

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Fox Sports Southeast

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM, Braves Radio Network