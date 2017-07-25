Folty, Braves aim for desert bounceback

The Braves managed to avoid a three-game losing streak between June 12 and July 17. But, with a few days left in July, they’ve racked up two: first a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs, and now another skid on their West Coast road trip following a series-opening loss to the Diamondbacks.
Mike Foltynewicz will take the hill and try to get the team back on track. Folty faced the Diamondbacks in Atlanta a couple of weeks ago and allowed three runs while pitching into the sixth. That’s been par for the course for him since he took a no-hitter into the ninth in Oakland: he’s allowed eight runs over his past three starts, averaging just a hair under six innings in that span.
Overall, Foltynewicz’ seasonal line is now at 3.87 / 4.52 / 4.56 (ERA / FIP / xFIP). A high strand rate has helped him keep runs off the board, but it’s a little disappointing that his strikeout rate and walk rate are both currently worse than they were last season. Still, it’s been seven starts since his last implosion, and he’s been pretty good since then (2.95 ERA, 3.85 FIP, 4.72 xFIP) as far as results go, so the hope is that he can continue putting up quality outings.
Taijuan Walker, freshly returned from missing a start due to paternal obligations (his son was born last Thursday), will face Foltynewicz for Arizona. Walker has pitched quite well: 3.61 / 3.87 / 4.41 is his triple-slash, and as you can see, he’s benefiting from some good fortune on fly balls that may not keep up so long as the balls keep flying out of MLB ballparks, and especially Chase Field. Due to skipping a turn in the rotation, Walker’s last start also came against the Braves: he allowed two runs in six innings, including a Freddie Freeman homer, while striking out four and issuing zero free passes.
Walker has scuffled as the season has worn on — his monthly FIPs have been 3.14, 4.04, 4.01, and 4.70. However, the Braves may have to wait him out: they won the last game he started by scoring two against Arizona’s bullpen in the eighth, as part of a very pleasant three-game sweep.
Game Info
Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
9:40 pm ET
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
TV: Fox Sports Southeast
Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM, Braves Radio Network
Comments
Ivan- when is the day you answer questions in the game thread
Because I have a question for you: what is your real last name? I mean we all know it's "The Great" but you know
By SquishATL on 07.25.17 5:10pm
Stalker alert
By Sargeeq on 07.25.17 5:38pm
I mean, we know Eric's and matt's and gaurav's (sorry I misspelled it)
By SquishATL on 07.25.17 7:09pm
Pretty sure it's "Meow"
or whatever is Russian for Meow…
By RollTideBravesGuy on 07.25.17 6:23pm
Vodka?
By elmonthc on 07.25.17 6:42pm
No.
By Ivan the Great on 07.25.17 8:05pm
Well, you know… Ivan isn’t even my first name.
Since I work in litigation I tend not to give out my name on the internet, because opposing counsel has been known troll through the internet and dig up random stuff as an attempt to discredit expert testimony. So I don’t use my name because I really don’t want to have to answer questions like, "Okay, you’re using a logistic regression in your expert report, but in this post on TalkingChop.com dated July 17, 2016, you did an analysis on data that might be considered similar using linear regression. How do you explain that?"
It’s just better if no one has my name, so that this doesn’t ever come up.
By Ivan the Great on 07.25.17 7:58pm
Would they really be that specific in an argument?
or is that completely hypothetical?
By Jsutton15 on 07.25.17 9:34pm
It’s more hypothetical but I’ve seen stuff like that happen before (not to me, though).
It was more like, "Okay but you argued in favor of X in this public document, and now you’re arguing against X." Which isn’t really true, there was more nuance than that, but it was a case where my coworker putting her name on a document where she really didn’t have to created a problem that didn’t need to exist. It wasn’t a huge problem since most of the time that kind of misdirection or gotcha tactic doesn’t actually work that well, but it’s just a headache to deal with so we just generally don’t use our names except in a very limited professional context.
By Ivan the Great on 07.25.17 10:08pm
Thanks
By Jsutton15 on 07.26.17 12:56pm
OT..
But just read a report that Oakland is wanting a young CF in return for Gray.
Hopefully this puts us out of talks with them, unless Coppy does the unthinkable and gives up Ozzy and Pache. I dont say this is unthinkable necessarily because it’s too much because that’s probably realistic starting point, but I dont think it’s worth it for our situation.
Either way, hoping for a good game from Folty. Go Braves and stuff .
By Darmstrong92 on 07.25.17 5:28pm
Ivan, please give me you best guestimation of the odds that Snitker is the Braves manager in 2018.
I need them to be low please.
By jrw_113 on 07.25.17 5:38pm
I'm not Ivan.
But 100%
By b1eedb1ack on 07.25.17 5:56pm
To think the Braves passed up a chance to hire Torey Lovullo is really unfortunate.
I think he will be a really good MLB manager for a long time.
By Bravesfaninnashville on 07.25.17 6:07pm
Pretty sure when we faced them last was the time that Ivan tore up his BP usage.
By b1eedb1ack on 07.25.17 6:08pm
It was definitely confusing, but I wasn’t as brutal as some other folks. I have no idea what Lovullo was doing that entire series, and honestly it made me think kinda less of him. I was never a huge fan of his to begin with, though — but I at least like the idea that even anecdotally he’s somewhat different from the prototypical manager — and I was always kinda skeptical because nothing that I ever saw/heard him do seemed to deviate from the hidebound managerial playbook much.
By Ivan the Great on 07.25.17 8:00pm
We need Dave Martinez
By jrw_113 on 07.25.17 6:10pm
We should get david ross
By braveskuntry17 on 07.25.17 6:14pm
"we need Dave Martinez"
he’s my pick
By BackOnMyBullshit on 07.25.17 6:44pm
Bud Black isn’t doing so bad either…..
By Madison_Braves_Fan on 07.25.17 7:59pm
Uhhhhh… ~80%. Sorry, I know that’s not low. But I’d basically have to be paid about $1.20 on a $1 bet in order to feel neutral about making that bet.
By Ivan the Great on 07.25.17 7:59pm
Some people might disagree on the pleasant part
Because, you know, it’s always better to not win games in order to have a high draft spot and not be anywhere near the postseason race.
By iFrech on 07.25.17 5:46pm
When is
Swanson getting sent to AAA? Whoever is handling the decisions on him is making a huge mistake….he should be getting AB’s either in the MLB or at AAA
I don’t think I can take anymore Kemp/Neck fellas
By AlexFTYPER on 07.25.17 6:14pm
By b1eedb1ack on 07.25.17 6:17pm
I really wish I knew. I do imagine it’ll come eventually, though. He seems to be pretty upset at the benching/part-time play, and while the sample size is tiny, he’s been even worse after the benching than he was before. Eventually they won’t be able to justify a roster spot for him if this keeps up.
By Ivan the Great on 07.25.17 8:01pm