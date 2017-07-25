Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Another Acuna Bomb

Monday saw a number of interesting things happen down on the farm, most importantly a fun night out of the A&A duo in Gwinnett, as Ozzie Albies did more Ozzie Albies things and Ronald Acuna had another Acuna bomb. A little further from the big leagues, Jeffrey Ramos continues to make an impact in the Gulf Coast League while Jasseel De La Cruz and Tucker Davidson also pitched very good games.

Gwinnett Braves 9, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3

Boxscore

Ronald Acuna, CF: 4-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR

Ozzie Albies, 2B: 2-4, R, RBI, 2B

Dustin Peterson, LF: 3-3, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI, 2B

Andrew Albers had another strong outing for the Braves against a very strong Lehigh Valley lineup, going five and a third shutout innings before a two run homer from Rhys Hoskins. Overall Albers went five and a third innings with two runs on four hits and no walks, striking out five. AJ Minter rebounded from a very rough stretch, giving up runs in each of his last four innings, by going a perfect inning and a third with a strikeout. He was followed by Jason Hursh who also went an inning and a third and allowed an unearned run, but did strike out each out he recorded.

Ozzie Albies kept doing Ozzie Albies things as he went two of four with a double, sac fly, and run scored, and Ronald Acuna went four of five with a pair of runs and pair of RBI while hitting another Acuna Bomb to lead the Braves to the win. As if that’s not enough, Dustin Peterson reached base in all five plate appearances, walking twice and picking up three hits including a double. Micah Johnson doubled and tripled, and Rio Ruiz added a triple in the big offensive outburst.

Next Game: Tuesday 7/25 visiting Lehigh Valley @ 11:35 AM. Probable Starter-TBD

St. Lucie Mets 3, Florida Fire Frogs 2

Boxscore

Anfernee Seymour, CF: 2-5, R, SB

Alex Jackson, C: 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Brett Cumberland, DH: 1-3

This marks the end of the Tim Tebow series for the Fire Frogs, as he went two for nine with four strikeouts and a homer in three games.

While the Braves held the Mets to three runs, it wasn’t a particularly inspiring effort from the Fire Frogs pitching staff. Starter Oriel Caicedo allowed five hits and five walks on five and two thirds innings, giving up all three runs. Adam McCreery pitched two and a third innings and gave up a pair of walks and a hit while striking out three. Finally Josh Graham pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

The offense was very quiet here, and Anfernee Seymour had the biggest night by going two for five with a run and a steal. Alex Jackson doubled and picked up both RBI in this game. On Saturday Brett Cumberland went four of six and I said he may be on the verge of figuring out High A pitching, and after three more hits on Sunday and going one for three here, Cumberland has raised his average in Florida from .191 to .259 in just three days. Matt Gonzalez and Alay Lago also doubled in the loss.

Next Game: Tuesday 7/25 visiting Jupiter @ 6:30 PM. Probable Starter-TBD

Delmarva Shorebirds 7, Rome Braves 3

Boxscore

Cristian Pache, CF: 1-4, RBI, SB

Anthony Concepcion, LF: 2-3, R, 3B

Tucker Davidson, SP: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 8 K

In his first start since Keith Law gave him some good attention, Tucker Davidson went out and pitched six strong innings as he held Delmarva to two runs. Davidson’s command wasn’t perfect here as he walked three and only threw 59 of his 91 pitches for strikes, but still he struck out more batters(eight) than he allowed base runners(seven). Ryan Schlosser came in and got hit hard over two innings, giving up five runs and taking the loss. Thomas Burrows pitched a perfect inning with a pair of strikeouts to finish this one up.

The offense didn’t really show up here as the Braves managed eight hits and only one of those was an extra base hit- a triple by Anthony Concepcion, the only player with two hits. The rest of the outfield was also productive as Cristian Pache singled and stole a base and Randy Ventura also singled and walked, however both guys were also caught stealing. Ventura also gets credit for the outfield assist, throwing out Rafael Palmeiro’s son Preston at third base. The only other player to reach base twice was Austin Bush, who walked and singled.

Next Game: Tuesday 7/25 hosting Delmarva @ 1 PM. Probable Starter-TBD

Danville Braves 7, Kingsport Mets 4- 10 innings

Boxscore

Leudys Baez, RF: 3-5, R, 2B, RBI

Raysheandall Michel, LF: 2-4, 2B, RBI, SB

Jasseel De La Cruz, SP: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Jasseel De La Cruz started to gain some attention last week after Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser caught his start and saw him looking good. His final line in that game wasn’t great as he was hit hard after he tired out, but he did have a very strong line in this one as he pitched six innings without giving up any earned runs or walks. JDLC did surrender two unearned runs, but adds another strong performance to his resume despite not getting the win. Zach Rice pitched a pair of perfect innings, but Walter Borkovich gave up a ninth inning homer to blow the win.

While it wasn’t a walk off, Bradley Keller’s three run homer in the top of the 10th inning ended up winning this game for the Braves. Keller had the big hit, but Raysheandall Michel and Leudys Baez had the big nights as each had a multi-hit night with a double and RBI. Drew Waters broke out of a slump with a single and a walk, though he went one for four as he continues to adjust to Appalachian League pitching less than two months after playing against high school competition. Drew Lugbauer doubled and Nick Shumpert added a triple. Kevin Maitan took the night off, and his seven game hit streak will continue for another day.

Next Game: Tuesday 7/25 visiting Kingsport @ 6:30 PM. Probable Starter-Odalvi Javier

GCL Tigers West 2, GCL Braves 0

Boxscore

Jeffrey Ramos, LF: 3-4, 3B

Ricardo Rodriguez, C: 2-3

Albinson Volquez, SP: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K

This pitchers duel saw the Braves come up a little short. Albinson Volquez went five solid innings, as the 19 year old gave up just two runs on two hits and a walk but took the loss anyway. Ramon Taveras came in relief and allowed just one hit in his two innings, while striking out four, before Tanner Allison finished it off with a perfect inning.

The Braves managed five hits in this game, and all five came from two guys. The three hit game from Jeffrey Ramos continues his hot streak, going seven for his last 20 with a double, triple, and pair of homers in his last five games. That hot streak raised his average from .232 to .263. Ricardo Rodriguez had the other two hits, and is on a similar hot streak by going seven for his last 12. While both players were hitless here, Yunior Severino and Livan Soto each drew a walk.

Next Game: Tuesday 7/25 hosting GCL Tigers West @ 12 PM. Probable Starter-TBD